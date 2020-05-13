The Tillamook City Council held a teleconference meeting Monday, May 4, to discuss a request from the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce to amend the City of Tillamook Emergency Declaration, dated April 6, to lift or modify restrictions on local businesses and public spaces not identified by an executive order of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. This includes full access to parks other than play equipment, courts and the skate park; weekday ramp/dock access for fishing and water sports; and full availability of lodging within the City of Tillamook.
Parks must have signs establishing the need for six feet of physical distancing. Weekend closures of ramps/docks are consistent with Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office request. The Chamber believes that lodging in the City of Tillamook is a well-controlled environment that lends itself to a manageable influx of overnight visitation.
Justin Aufdermauer, president and CEO of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, said City Manager Paul Wyntergreen has signed an amendment to the City of Tillamook’s executive order that went into effect Thursday, May 7. The boat launches opened Monday, May 11.
“We will be monitoring lodging, parks, and boat launches along with the City to ensure that required safety measures are being followed,” Aufdermauer said. “We will report weekly to city council to ensure that things are closely monitored.”
It is the priority of both the Chamber and the City of Tillamook to reopen what they can responsibly, monitor those items, and make sure the community stays safe, Aufdermauer said. The City of Tillamook has limited hotels with limited rooms.
“We know our community is not ready to handle visitors to full capacity and we whole heartedly believe that the opening of these rooms allows for a manageable influx of visitation,” Aufdermauer said. “The majority of our hotels have already expressed that they will be going above and beyond required social distancing by implementing processes such as limiting rooms available, rotation of rooms, temperature checks, increased sanitation, and limited amenities.”
With opening up the parks with more access other than play equipment and state parks, there is need for signage for social distancing.
The county has done something similar with four boat launches: Nehalem Bay Boat Launch, Memaloose Point, Netarts Bay and Pacific City boat launch at Sunset Drive. The boat launches will be open mid-week for the next three weeks for users with a Tillamook County annual pass or a day use pass.
