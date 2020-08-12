Housing is always a need in Tillamook. And a developer has given some interest in developing the often vacant upper parking lot at Carnahan Park.
“We have received a proposal…from Tillamook Multi-Family LLC which is a private development firm,” Tillamook City Manager Paul Wyntergreen told the City Council at their Aug. 3 meeting. “They were actually going to be doing some development on the west side of town….they found the soils were going to be unsuitable. They basically pulled back from that project.”
The upper parking lot at Carnahan Park currently consists of 47 parking spots.
“[The area] is technically part of Carnahan, but it is not self-evident. It’s somewhat independent from the rest of the park,” Wyntergreen said. “If you were to partition that part of the park, Carnahan Park would remain intact for its uses.”
Tillamook Multi-Family LLC has proposed to purchase the approximate acre from the City and development a new multi-family housing unit with at least 24 units.
“This would bring revenue for the city. And would [put] people there with eyes on the park which would help with some vandalize issues,” Wyntergreen said. “They have cash, so they’re not bank-dependent. They would like to proceed fairly quickly.”
In order for Tillamook Multi-Family LLC to purchase the land, the property would need to be surplus, rezoned, partitioned, and receive approval from the Oregon State Marine Board.
“I don’t really have developers knocking on my door. I’m doing everything I can as the Chamber to help with the housing need,” Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce President Justin Aufdermauer said in support of the project. “I feel like we need to move as fast as we can when we have [a developer] that has the capital and ability to build [housing] in a timely manner.”
The Chamber of Commerce was previously working with Tillamook Multi-Family LLC on developing property on Third Street.
“Even before that we had been working to find available lands,” Aufdermauer said. “They’ll build two pieces of property if we can find it. They build in rural communities. Their last one was in Amity.”
The City Council voiced their concerns and approvals for the project.
“I like the idea because people hide in the brush and whatnot [at the park]. My one concern would be we maintain enough parking for people with boat trailers,” said Councilor Jorge Rios.
Mayor Suzanne Weber told the Council that Carnahan Park sees its highest usage in October and for a short time in the spring.
“You very seldom see people park in that upper lot,” Mayor Weber said.
The City Council voted unanimously to surplus the upper parking lot of Carnahan Park and look into pursuing a contract with Tillamook Multi-Family LLC.
“This does not constitute a contract. That will come back to you and that will easily take a month,” Wyntergreen told the Council. “This is just saying we are going to enter into negotiations.”
