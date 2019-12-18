Evelyn Wilson’s senior students recently wrote children’s books for the Writing 101 class at Tillamook High School. This is a dual-credit class that the students get college credit for at Tillamook Bay Community College.
Wilson has assigned this project in her class for three years now. She thought children’s books would be fun.
In the project, the student must demonstrate that they have learned all of the grammar rules in the class. One of the grammar rules is that the sentences cannot all start with a noun. The stories also had to have a moral that kids could learn from reading.
“The kids are writing great stories,” Wilson said.
The students had two options of what they could do with their finished books: donate them to the Tillamook County Library or elementary schools.
“The kids are torn,” Wilson said.
Some of the students want to read their books to elementary students. Wilson said this would be a great idea for students to use a free class period on.
If they donate their books to the library, students have the opportunity to read their books during summer reading programs.
“It’s amazing,” Wilson said of how the books turned out. “They are funny and well-written.”
Wilson has been looking into getting the students’ books published.
