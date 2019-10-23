Tillamook Fire District announced a new fire chief, Daron Bement, hired on Oct. 14.
Bement has nearly 20 years of experience in Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Fire Service that began in Anchorage, Alaska as an EMT-Basic. He moved to Spokane, Washington to pursue a paramedic certification and joined the Airway Heights Fire Department.
“This peaked my interest in Fire Service,” Bement said of working in the fire department.
He had served since 2002 and left the Department as the deputy chief of operations.
Bement became a paramedic in 2006 and worked as an EMS battalion chief for Spokane Division of American Medical Response (AMR). He also served with Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #10 as a battalion chief.
Bement said his experience in EMS laid the foundation for his work in the SCFD because the fire district responded to all medical calls.
“It plays in pretty heavily,” Bement said.
Bement said EMS and Fire Service work closely together and are intermingled here in the Pacific Northwest.
Bement has been in the Fire Service for 17 years now.
Bement has a Bachelor’s Degree of Fire Administration and an Associates Degree of Fire Science from Columbia Southern University (CSU). He is currently finishing his Masters of Public Administration/Emergency Management from CSU.
Bement and his family are excited to bring his experience and education to the Tillamook Fire District, and having been a proud volunteer for so long, desires to continue time honored traditions with emerging new ideas to assist leading the TFD into the future.
“The whole family is excited to come to the Oregon coast,” Bement said.
Bement’s first goal as the new fire chief of TFD is to get to know the area and community.
“I got the feeling that a lot of the general public doesn’t know what the fire department does,” Bement said.
Bement wants to be someone the public can talk to and for the TFD to be have an “open-door policy” to citizens. He hopes to “develop a public image that members and the community can be proud of.”
Bement sees a possibility for partnerships between the TFD and neighboring fire districts.
