The Tillamook Farmers Market is in operation every Saturday through the end of September from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of the Tillamook County Court house - rain or shine.
“We had a slow, wet start to the season on Saturday but we were so appreciative of everyone who still came out to shop the Market and support our vendors,” said market manager Sayde Walker.
According to Walker, things will look a little different this year. “We are following the guidelines set forth by the Oregon Farmers Market Association to keep everyone safe and still keep the Market open and running,” she said.”That means vendors are spaced further apart to allow for social distancing; shoppers are asked to please only touch what they intend to buy; we ask that everyone uses the hand sanitizer when they enter; and keep 6 feet apart from other shoppers that don't live in your household.”
“All of our vendors and myself will be wearing masks, again, to help keep themselves and shoppers safe. Please stay home if you are sick.”
To help make shopping easier (and quicker) organizers are posting a list of the vendors each week to the Tillamook Farmers Market Facebook page, so you can plan ahead and get your shopping done quicker. So go follow that page.
“We have had to cancel all "non-essential" programming such as the kids activities and live music until Phase 3,” Walker said. “However, I still have Kids Bucks available at the trailer head quarters and will pass those out to anyone under 12.”
Those Kids Bucks have once again been graciously sponsored by TLC a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union. Eventually the market will also have free reusable shopping bags for customers, sponsored by the Tillamook Creamery.
“We are also still offering our SNAP match program: Double Up Food Bucks,” Walker said. “Anyone with an Oregon Trail Card can come trailer and we will charge their card in exchange for SNAP dollars to spend with our SNAP eligible vendors. We match the first $10 with an additional $10 to spend specifically on fruits and vegetables.”
Walker urges everyone to come out to the market to see all the vendors they have come to expect and come check out some new additions.
“Most of our vendors have returned again this year, and we have added some really exciting new ones,” she added. “Rising Tides Baking Co. in Wheeler is bringing baked goods, homemade granola, and other delicious treats. Circes Gardens will be joining us a bit later in the season with their delicious salad mixes, tomatoes, and more. I have a new honey vendor - Oregon Coast Honey - that starts this Saturday and will be here for a few weeks. And of course you can find Bewley Creek Woodworking, Pacific Restaurant, Brickyard Farms, the Berry Patch Girls, Sweet Treats by George, Three Sisters Kettle Corn and so many more returning vendors every Saturday.”
