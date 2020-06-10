Tillamook Early Learning Center (TELC) reopened Monday, June 8. Jaimie Rhodes, executive director of childcare and youth services at TELC, said it is a soft opening for existing families who are essential workers and they are prioritizing full time schedules.
“Phase 2 doesn’t exactly impact us because we answer to the Early Learning Division and they are our governing body, as is the entire State of Oregon,” Rhodes said. “There were no changes to the ELD guidance when counties moved into the various phases.”
Rhodes said on June 8, they had four children in attendance, but over the next month, they have a full roster for their toddler and preschool classrooms. Those numbers have dropped significantly, however, because they cannot have more than 10 children in a room, where before they could have up to 20 ages 36 months and older.
“We’re not sure what next steps will bring us,” Rhodes said. “Everyone is very concerned that slashing out openings by half will have a major impact on our families who need to return to work.”
There is additional concern because of the Little Clippers program that recently closed down, Rhodes said. They were serving a total of 40 families on a part time schedule, she said. There is a weekly call with ELD on Thursdays, streamed live on Facebook and open to the public, which provides the guidance they are currently imposed, and what to expect in the future.
TELC had a graduation car parade on Friday, June 5, to celebrate graduating preschoolers. This was for all of the classes and families in their care.
“Despite these confusing times, we wanted to recognize our families, even if they weren’t technically graduating,” Rhodes said. “We included everyone who was in class with us last year, which was about 60 families.”
The car parade left from the Wilson school and came down Third to Miller, was lined up and exited vehicles a few people at a time. There was music and two photo booths, which TELC left up over the weekend to allow families to come take photos of their own.
TELC’s mission is to provide a safe, fun and nurturing environment full of early learning opportunities that provide social and developmentally appropriate experiences for the children in their care. They prepare children for the classroom by providing toddler, preschool and pre-kindergarten programs that are educationally focused. It is a vital community resource and strives to remain affordable to families in Tillamook County while remaining uncompromising in their quality programming.
