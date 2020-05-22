Tillamook City Council discussed at their May 18 meeting reopening city hall offices. There has been discussion within city hall on how to approach reopening the facility.
City Recorder Ukiah Hawkins said in his report that he and City Manager Paul Wyntergreen have talked about the logistics of social distancing. It is the consensus with staff to open completely to the public. City hall will be open on June 1.
Hawkins said city staff does not feel the need to wear masks as they can maintain physical distance. Masks will be available if customers request. There is also glass separating customers and employees.
“We could also open up the chamber for you to physically meet in,” Wyntergreen said. “If we do that, you would have enough room in there for the council to physically distance but we’d have to have any audience stand on the other side of the barrier in the lobby.”
The council agreed to hold the June 1 meeting in the council chambers.
Hawkins also introduced the idea of a consent calendar, or consent agenda. Items in a consent calendar are put in an itemized list that does not include discussion. If a councilor decides they want to debate an item, they call pull it from the consent calendar and included as a separate item within the agenda before the meeting.
“Part of the reason we do what we do and address individual items is because we’re also educating the public on what we’re doing so the public doesn’t feel that its just a rubber stamp,” Mayor Suzanne Weber said.
Weber agreed the consent agenda is a good way to concede. Councilor John Sandusky said he was part of a board with a consent agenda and it was used to stifle discussion. Councilor Jorge Rios said any councilor can say they want to discuss something.
The council agreed to have the consent agenda for a trial period and will reevaluate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.