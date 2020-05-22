Tillamook City Council met Monday, May 18, via teleconference to discuss ratification of the emergency declaration. The emergency declaration is in effect until the end of the day on Sunday, May 31.
Tillamook County entered Phase I of reopening on May 15, which will last at least 21 days. The county will then apply for Phase II.
On May 4, city council directed staff to reopen certain public parks, park facilities and businesses within the Tillamook city limits. The city will be following the constraints of Executive Order 20-12, the Phase I sector guidance for outdoor recreation, and the social distancing guidelines as parks and boat launches are opened.
Park areas that can create a crowd, including playground equipment areas, outdoor sports courts and skate parks remain closed. Park users must maintain at least six feet of distance from other parties on pathways, hiking trails and boat ramps. Park users are prohibited from congregating in parking lots for periods longer than reasonable to retrieve gear.
Tillamook city boat launches opened for use on May 11 on weekdays only, from dawn until dusk. Boaters must be in compliance with all state, city and marine board regulations.
Transient lodging stays within the city limits are allowed with the exception that everyone must be in compliance with physical distancing requirements and other restrictions stated in Executive Order 20-12.
Mayor Suzanne Weber suggested starting committee meetings again in June.
“I do believe it’s time for government to get back to work and I’m in favor of the committees starting again,” Councilor Brian Reynolds said.
City manager Paul Wyntergreen will extend the emergency declaration at the end of the month and the council can ratify it at that time.
