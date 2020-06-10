“Racism isn’t an option.” “Black Lives Matter.” “Silence is compliance.” “I can’t breathe.”
These were just some of the many signs that more than 200 people displayed in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Tillamook on June 6.
Attendees gathered at Sue H. Elmore Park in Tillamook and then dispersed to each side of Highway 101 for the hour-long rally deemed a gathering for “justice and equality in tribute to George Floyd.”
South County residents Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen helped organized the event.
“It’s not a problem that is just in big cities,” Bassett said. “The racism and bigotry in this country has gone on for too long. It’s simply an attitude that simply has not been dealt with. And it won’t be dealt with until we really look in ourselves and examine that.”
Bassett is a co-founder of Progressive Action Tillamook that aims to create a safe community for all people to thrive.
“The reason we we’re doing this is because we haven’t [fully changed attitudes],” Bassett said.
“Education is a great tool, but we also have to educate ourselves and look deep in our own souls. Us in rural Tillamook County…we’re not exposed to a lot of diversity, but it is there and it is there in our world and we need to look at it and start questioning it. Maybe now we can finally start treating the symptoms and not just putting a band-aid on it.”
Kazen estimated that over half of those in attendance were young families.
“I was so impressed…with how many people with young kids were there…which was very encouraging to me,” Kazen said. “People want to see a change.”
To ensure safety of attendees, Tillamook Police Chief Terry Wright and an additional Tillamook Police officer were present.
Also, in attendance were Oregon House of Representatives David Gomberg, Tillamook County Commissioner Elect Erin Skaar, and Oregon House of Representatives’ District 32 candidate Debbie Boothe-Schmidt.
Vigils for the Black Lives Matter movement will take place until further notice every Saturday from noon- 1 p.m. at Sue H. Elmore Park in Tillamook.
