The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will host their 16th annual Festival of Trees Gala and Silent Auction from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Wine service will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. A variety of full-sized Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and table-top trees will be auctioned off along with a selection of Santa Pack items. Tickets are $35 each.
The Festival opens for viewing on Saturday, Dec. 7, during regular business hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Mondays).
“Folks just wanting to see the trees are admitted at no charge,” said Carla Albright, experience developer at Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. “Bidding on trees and Silent Auction items start on Dec. 7 too.”
Items are donated by individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Tillamook County. Crave the Coast Food Trail donated some items. Half a dozen wreaths and centerpieces were donated. Tickets are on sale now and have sold out the last six years.
“We also have a table-top tree this year from Senator Betsy Johnson,” Albright said.
Funds from this’s year event will go towards installation of a nine-month long exhibit in 2020 called “Her Story: The Women’s Suffrage Movement in Oregon and What It Means Today” and a companion volume of essays and stories written by Oregonian women of today. This exhibit will mark the 100th anniversary of the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will run from February through October.
Albright said she has several women who are writing for the exhibit about the right to vote and why it is important today. The proceeds from the Festival of Trees Gala and Silent Auction will go to mounting the exhibit. Albright has been involved with the festival for 15 years.
“This is our fundraiser for the year,” Albright said. “This is the only one for us [the museum]. Plus, it’s fun.”
The Festival of Trees Committee members are: Diane Colcord, Peggy Landau, Jennifer Thiele, Cindy Gardner, Elki Powers, Ruby Fry-Matson, Lorri Drollinger and Carla Albright. Wine is being donated by the Blue Heron French Cheese Company and Tillamook Bowling Lanes. Catering will be from the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook.
The committee started working on the Festival of Trees in August. They started working on the inside of the gallery on Monday, Nov. 25.
