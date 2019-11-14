Donations are still being accepted for the Library Park, a project of the Tillamook County Library Foundation.
The property next to the main library in Tillamook was purchased five years ago. Two years ago, the fundraising started. The plans are on display in the lobby of the main library.
At the end of October, the Foundation received an unsolicited donation of $5,000 from the Stepp Family Trust, LaFrance said. The donation is for use on the Park.
“This donation is a wonderful jump off into phase two,” said Ruth LaFrance, president of Tillamook County Library Foundation.
Phase two of the project includes a small stage in the back corner of the park. The stage will be for programs, plays and music. Towards the end of the project, a frog statue and the dancing children statues will be placed in the park.
LaFrance said there are inquiries about the benches in the park and one has been sold.
“Several people have stopped in to pick up order forms for the paver plaques,” LaFrance said. “The $5 plots continue to sell.”
You can make donations by buying a square foot of the park for $5. Benches will also be available for purchase with a nameplate. Pavers are available for purchase with a plate in the middle of the pavers.
You can buy land plots at the Tillamook Main Library. You can also make donations by visiting the library or emailing the Foundation at tillamookcolibraryfoundation@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.