The Tillamook County Fair Board is hosting the 5th Annual Bulls & Broncs from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Pavilion at Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Last year’s event was a huge success and they are expecting even greater numbers of attendees.
Fairgrounds Manager Camy VonSeggern said the Bulls & Broncs event began because the fair board and fairgrounds needed to raise additional funds for the year. Bob Larson, secretary of the fair board, got in contact with a rodeo company, Howell Rodeo Co.
“People really enjoyed having a place to come out, but they didn’t realize it was indoors,” VonSeggern said.
VonSeggern said this is a family-friendly event out of the weather. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the main event, bucking bulls & broncs, start at 7 p.m.
“This event is put on by the Howell Rodeo Co. and they provide all of the livestock,” VonSeggern said. “They have bull riders and bronc riders from all over the country come to participate for prize money and also the glory of being the winner.”
VonSeggern said there will be a number of bulls and broncs, contracted by Howell Rodeo Co. There will be a fireworks light display to start the event, followed by rounds of bull riding. During intermission, the fair board will be throwing out swag to the crowd from Werner Beef & Brew, Pelican Brewing Company, and more.
Larson said the event is up close and personal. The indoor pavilion is fenced in with bleachers.
“The community has really gotten behind it,” Larson said of the event.
Their beer garden will be serving alcohol, as well as sweatshirts and t-shirts.
The Fair Board and staff said they are proud of the success in bringing new and sustainable event to the Fairgrounds that benefit the community and maximize off-season use of their facilities. Their goal is to continue to grow their audience, which in turn increases the traffic for local businesses, hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions. Larson said the event helps local hotels, restaurants and more.
The event will feature a lineup of activities for your enjoyment. There will be merchandise vendors, a food court, a mechanical bull and the Mechanical Bull Team Riding Competition at 9 p.m., and a professional rodeo clown.
VonSeggern said the mechanical bull riding consists of teams of four, locals, who pay an entry fee. They are timed and compete for prize money, Pelican Brewing merchandise and a trophy.
A week after Bulls & Broncs, the Tillamook County Fairgrounds will host their Spring Bazaar and vintage market from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Skating Rink & Convention Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be food for sale, while you browse around vendors for gift items, food, pottery, and more. There is no fee for parking or to attend.
Another upcoming event is Spring Break 2020 Open Skate from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21 – Friday, March 27, at the Skating Rink. This event is open for all ages and is $5.
Larson said Bulls & Broncs is a great spring event with a great beer garden. It is a lot of fun for everyone and there are no parking fees. Everyone who shows up will have a great time.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ahK9FM.
