In Tillamook County Leadership Teleconferences held Friday, May 8, and Monday, May 11, the team discussed Gov. Kate Brown’s new guidance for counties and businesses on the phased reopening process and the county’s recently submitted application to the Governor’s office for reopening.
Adventist Health President Eric Swanson said the hospital is trying to get back to non-urgent visits and have arranged the lobby with only six chairs. The hospital had 13 patients on May 8. Zero patients were screened for COVID-19 Thursday, May 7.
The Oregon National Guard did a flyover over Adventist Health at 9:36 a.m. May 8. There are four Abbott instruments being delivered to four clinic locations. Those should be on site this week.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said 10-15 people are tested per week, which is consistent with Adventist Health. At this point, the center is looking to change the hours of the mobile clinic.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved the application on May 8, to send in to the Governor’s office for approval of Phase I reopening. A number of other counties have submitted applications. Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received.
“We still remain at six individuals positive and we have maintained that trend since April 14,” Putman said.
The center continues to have their mobile clinic for testing of people with COVID-like symptoms. They continue to see other people by appointment, mainly through video conferencing.
“We believe we have adequate PPE,” Putman said. “Our contact tracing capacity also is adequate and we believe we can adjust our Public Health staff to take on some of the roles for contact tracing if necessary.”
Commission Chair Bill Baertlein said Tillamook County is one out of 20 counties in the queue right now to be approved for reopening.
“One of the things that has been very, very frustrating for people is the lack of definition about timelines and intellectually, I understand the argument that these will set the timeline but people just want a definitive answer,” Johnson said.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said the state has confirmed receipt of the application for reopening. If approved by May 15, restaurants and bars would be available to reopen with limited seating.
Yamamoto said the county is considering extending boat launches to five days a week and may give access to the dory fleet in Pacific City. Beach access will have to be managed. The parking lot would remain closed for anyone other than the dory fleet.
The courthouse will remain closed to the public but staff may return to work soon. Phase I reopening will relate to industries such as restaurants and retail. Lodging is up the cities and counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.