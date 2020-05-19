In Tillamook County Leadership Team Teleconferences held Friday, May 15, and Monday, May 18, the county discussed reopening in the county and updates. Tillamook County was approved to enter Phase I of reopening on May 15.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said they have 2,000 KN95 masks they will be delivering to five dentals clinics in the community.
Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said the county will remain in Phase I for at least 21 days before being able to enter Phase I of reopening. While the county is opening, it is opening slowly.
“Everybody knows we’re in Phase I reopening,” Putman said. “We will continue to monitor.”
Monitoring includes looking at testing rates, contact tracing, hospitalization rates, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more.
“There is not a reinspection requirement for restaurants,” Putman said.
The hospitals are beginning to schedule surgeries and procedures. Putman said they have checked with local dental providers and have been assured they are ready to take patients.
“Look for updated guidance on either the Governor’s website or on the Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 Update site,” Putman said.
Putman said the center is continuing to schedule some in-person visits. If you need to make an appointment, contact your health provider to see if it would be appropriate to come in for an in-person appointment.
Jennifer Purcell, north coast region coordinator at the Governor’s office, is continuing to work with businesses about questions for Phase I reopening. State Sen. Betsy Johnson said fraternal organization want to be treated like restaurants. Purcell said fraternal organizations are prohibited from operating right now.
“If a business does not open in Phase I, they are still eligible for those pandemic unemployment assistance benefits,” Purcell said. “For employees, if they are called back to work, they are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits.”
Purcell said employers are to provide PPE to their employees and Gov. Kate Brown continues to encourage teleworking.
