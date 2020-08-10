The Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has released its 2019 Stewardship Report, available at https://www.tillamook.com/stewardship.html.
In 2017, the farmer-owners adopted a Stewardship Charter to hold the co-op accountable to farmers, consumers, suppliers, employees, customers and neighbors. The second annual report highlights TCCA’s progress toward these commitments as the company continues to grow.
Paul Snyder, executive vice president of stewardship at TCCA, said TCCA has found new ways to do more with less by being smart and innovative. People who are fantastically skilled in their job field do most of the work that happens. The transportation team did a project around rerouting their truck fleet and decreases its carbon footprint each year. The association is growing business by leaps and bounds every year.
In 2017, the board of directors adopted a Stewardship Charter that holds TCCA accountable to their farmers, consumers, suppliers, employees, customers and neighbors. Their stewardship commitments are: thriving farms, healthful cows, inspired consumers, enduring ecosystems, fulfilled employees, and enriched communities.
The focus for thriving farms includes providing financial support and incentives for farmer-owners, supporting farmer-owners and milk suppliers with technical assistance programs and focusing on succession planning to preserve farmland. Snyder said a veterinary surgeon and her team are called by farmers day or night.
“They go out to help farmers with inspections, they do inspections themselves, they consult with farmers about best practices for animal welfare,” Snyder said. “They respond in the middle of the night when a farmer has a particular issue.”
They are TCCA’s action response team for farmers.
Animal care is a responsibly TCCA takes extremely seriously, the report said. Snyder said a healthy, relaxed cow is the most productive cow.
“Having healthy cows makes all the sense in the world,” Snyder said. “It’s really important to point out that our animal welfare commitments are there because they’re first and foremost the right thing to do.”
Snyder said the cows are treated on the same level as farmers, as they are central to the business. In 2019, TCCA focused on providing expert cow care with highly trained professionals, participating in the national Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) program and establishing consistent animal care across the entire milk supply. Seventy-one percent of milk that enters Tillamook and Boardman facilities maintains a somatic cell count below the U.S. average, indicating healthy cows and high-quality milk.
A focus in 2019’s report was sourcing the highest quality, real ingredients; seeking suppliers and contract manufacturers who share TCCA’s values; and advancing TCCA’s commitment to sustainable packaging.
The cheeseboards are an example of this sustainability. In 2019, there was a 30 percent reduction in the use of plastic materials in the snack tray and a 20 percent reduction in plastic film.
“We found a way to have what was a more pleasing customer package while also having less plastic in it,” Snyder said.
This sustainability is embraced across the facilities and is in line with TCCA’s heritage, Snyder said.
TCCA is also working on sustainability by reducing the environmental impact of its facilities, participating in the local digesters to help generate power for communities and learning about the impact TCCA has on local rivers and aquatic life. $25,000 in grants were provided for projects addressing water quality in Tillamook County.
Snyder said the Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center is 100 percent powered by renewable energy. TCCA is always investigating new technologies for more environmentally friendly opportunities.
“In our manufacturing environment, we’re looking at renewables and natural gas – natural gas for our trucking fleet,” Snyder said. “We’re constantly investigating new things to do in order to improve, not only with climate, but these things are increasingly making economic sense.”
The 2020 Stewardship Report will focus a lot on TCCA’s COVID-19 response, Snyder said. When COVID-19 hit, they announced a $4 million response to support communities. TCCA has helped communities in big and small ways during the pandemic.
“What has guided us have been things that have been there for a long time,” Snyder said. “Our stakeholder mentality, our stakeholders, our values as a cooperative, our heritage in agriculture and in farming.”
TCCA has doubled down on those things they are already a part of as they have responded to the crisis. They also have a number of exciting projects they are currently working on in sustainability.
“We’ve been looking at our truck fleet and how we could potentially use compressed natural gas to power the truck fleet, rather than typical gasoline,” Snyder said.
Snyder said they are looking to see if they can use the manure from cows and put it into the digesters to produce compressed natural gas that will power the truck fleet.
TCCA is looking at water stewardship as well, Snyder said.
“In Tillamook County, its not about water availability,” Snyder said. “We focus on water stewardship in terms of water that we take in from our plant environments we use, what then are we returning to the system, and in what condition, and how we can improve that.”
TCCA is proud of how it treats its employees. Employees are given fair wages, benefits, and usually 8 hours of volunteer time. This year that volunteer time was extended to 16 hours. Snyder said a number of employees worked on projects this year and others will work on projects as things open with COVID-19.
“We’re really proud of the things we have done over the last number of years in regard to diversity inclusion, so that everyone in our culture feels that their voice matters and they can bring their whole self to work,” Snyder said. “With all of the discussions recently, we’re doubling our commitment to that.”
Snyder said employees are one of TCCA’s stakeholders. They are the ones making things happen across the entire cooperative.
