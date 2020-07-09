Tillamook City Council discussed at the Monday, July 6, the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“The cases in Tillamook have just skyrocketed in the last week and that’s been the case for Oregon,” Councilor Doug Henson said.
Two of the COVID-19 cases came from two workplaces that had a large amount of employees, Weber said. The tests came back with zero positive cases in either workspace.
“At one particular place of employment, they immediately tested people and they came back and tested more,” Weber said.
Tillamook Country Smoker has had one COVID-19 case, confirmed Chief People Officer Greg Costley. The Tillamook County Health Department responded immediately.
“The health department is really terrific to work with,” Costley said.
Costley said the smoker had over 40 team members tested. Of those tested, there were no positive cases.
The smoker closed for the Fourth of July weekend for planned cleaning and sanitizing.
Costley said the smoker has enacted all suggestions of CDC and FDA-recommended guidance since the beginning of the pandemic, including social distancing, use of face masks, temperature monitoring, increased attention to sanitization, and “training team members on the battle against COVID-19.” This repeated training includes maintaining standards both at work and at home.
“We have been fully engaged in implementing the CDC and FDA-recommended measures against COVID-19, and training our team members to protect themselves, both at the workplace, and for at home as well,” Costley said.
