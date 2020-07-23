A four-way stop at the intersection of 12th Street and Miller Avenue was shot down by the Tillamook City Council.
Tillamook City Engineer Liane Welch presented adjustments to the “Safe Routes to School” project on Miller Avenue and 12th Street to the Tillamook City Council on July 20.
The project is a $165,000 grant to the City of Tillamook to implement several safety improvements including radar signs, speed bumps, additional street lighting, and a sidewalk near Tillamook High School.
The City of Tillamook, in collaboration with the Tillamook School District, has been working to improve safety measures on the streets near Tillamook High School. This partnership was established after two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after being hit by cars near Tillamook High School this past fall.
While the Tillamook School District has already installed Rapid Flashing Beacons at three of the existing crosswalks on 12th Street, it is proposed to use the remainder of the grant to place street lights at the crosswalks, add two speed tables on 12th Street in front of Tillamook High School, add a radar speed limit sign near the railroad tracks on 12th Street, extend the 12th Street sidewalk around the corner onto Miller Avenue, relocate the northern crosswalk on Miller Avenue slightly south, and install a four-way stop at the intersection of Miller.
“One thing we hope to achieve with the four-way stop is that parents who are dropping their kids off at [Tillamook Early Learning Center] can get back out on to the road,” Welch said.
However, the four-way stop idea did not appeal to the City Council.
“I see firsthand every single school day the backup we get. We have a backup every single day for pickup and drop-off even without the stop sign,” City Councilor Brian Reynolds said.
Welch suggested the Council consider other four-way stops within the City limits before making their decision.
“If we look at the intersection of Stillwell and 2nd by the library, traffic does sometimes backup, but I think traffic actually flows nicely through that intersection,” Welch said.
“That intersection doesn’t see that amount of traffic that this does,” Reynolds responded. “Like after a sporting event or musical activity…I think this four-way stop is going to create more trouble than it’s worth.”
Councilor Aaron Burris suggested that the City consider a roundabout instead of a four-way stop, but Welch said a roundabout would far exceed the grant amount.
“Currently our grant is $165,000. Your roundabout is $1 million or more,” said Welch. “So, I think that’s a good idea in the long term.”
The four-way stop was suggested to be dropped from the project proposal.
“We can always add the stop signs later if it’s an issue,” Reynolds said.
Councilor John Sandusky joined with the rest of the council. “I don’t have a strong feeling about it, but I could see how it would be a nuisance.”
The “Safe Routes to School” project adjustments, without the four-way stop, were approved unanimously by the Council.
