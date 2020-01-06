The Tillamook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 78th Annual Chamber Banquet from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. The theme is “A Night in the Swiss Alps.”
Every year in January, hundreds of community members come together to celebrate the businesses, people and projects that enhance the livability of Tillamook. You can buy tickets at the Tillamook Chamber, located at 208 Main Ave. in downtown Tillamook. Tickets are $50 per person, $400 for a table for eight people.
A sponsor table with eight seats is $750, which includes an open bar, first in line for the buffet, express auction checkout, stage time to discuss business for up to two minutes and promotional placement.
Even though the Chamber hosts the community awards banquet, the community makes the nominations. Sayde Walker, communications and farmers market manager at the Chamber, said a committee is then put together, comprised of past winners and Mayor Suzanne Weber, who then review the nominations and make their selection.
Walker said when evaluating nominations, the committee considers four areas: how does the nominee enhance the quality of life in Tillamook County, who is being served by the nominee’s accomplishments, how has the nominee showcased a commitment to the community, and how does the nominee display long-term benefits to Tillamook County.
“I think anyone can agree that it’s always fun to get an award,” Walker said. “It’s a generous way for the community to say thank you to those businesses, organizations, and people who have made a lasting impact on Tillamook County, and work hard to make it one of the greatest places to live and work.”
Walker said even though only one winner is picked per category, just seeing the list of nominations that come in is a showcase to how wonderful the community is, and it’s a great way to start off the New Year be recognizing and honoring those who go above and beyond.
Walker said one of her favorite categories is Development Project of the Year, because one of the requirements is that the project be completed within the calendar year – in this case, 2019.
“It’s always amazing to see the amount of development that has happened in a single year, and to remember all the great strides we’ve made as a community,” Walker said.
“I think the awards portion of the banquet really resonates with people and they’re excited to celebrate those accomplishments,” Walker said. “Tillamook County may be large, but it still feels like a family.”
Nominees:
Business of the Year
Les Schwab Tire Center
Tillamook Coliseum Theater
Tillamook Early Learning Center
Zwald Transport, Inc.
Small Business of the Year
Salty Raven
SaraSotas
Shear Bliss
Tillamook Headlight Herald
Tillamook Meat
Development Project of the Year
Garibaldi Portside Bistro
Lot 35 Homes
Tillamook PUD Operations Center
Program of the Year
Art Accelerated
Food Roots Farmtable
Ramps & Rails
Tillamook Coast Derby Dames
Ultimook Running Club
Citizen of the Year
Cami Aufdermauer
Erin Skaar
Nan Devlin
Ron Smith
If you would like to attend the banquet, reserve your tickets by calling the Chamber at 503-842-7525.
