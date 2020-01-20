The Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce held their 78th Annual Community Awards Banquet and fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. The theme this year was “A Night in the Swiss Alps.”
Every year in January, hundreds of community members come together to celebrate the businesses, people and projects that enhance the livability of Tillamook. The community makes the nominations. A committee is then put together, comprised of past winners and Mayor Suzanne Weber, who then review the nominations and make their selection.
According to Justin Aufdermauer, president and CEO of the Tillamook Chamber, they had a record attendance this year of about 375 people and raised over $42,000.
Award winners:
After a dinner composed of different entrée items such as chicken, salmon, pasta and more, a live auction took place. After the auction, the award winners were announced.
The Business of the Year award was given to Zwald Transport, Inc. The company provides reasonable wages and started the truck driving program at Tillamook Bay Community College.
Siblings Nick Zwald and Heather Taksdal used to play office when they were kids.
“It’s pretty cool that we’re living our dreams right now,” Taksdal said. “I want to thank our grandparents for their farm roots in the dairy industry.”
Taksdal also thanked her dad for having the determination to start the trucking company in 1979. Taksdal thanked customers for partnering with them and expressed gratitude to employees.
Small Business of the Year award was given to Salty Raven after a huge applause and cheering by those in attendance. Salty Raven promotes the downtown area and local art.
“I feel really blessed that we’ve formed a home here and just everything that you guys have given back to me,” said Seasons, co-owner and artist behind the majority of the designs of Salty Raven. “I feel every effort was supported.”
Seasons thanked everyone who bought her book “Flock of Gerrys” and gifted it.
Development Project of the Year award was given to Garibaldi Portside Bistro who took risks in opening their restaurant. Those risked paid off. Amanda Cavitt, and her husband Dennis, moved here five years ago. Cavitt said the bistro was a risk together.
“We are grateful for the support we have had,” said Cavitt. “We try our best each and every day.”
The Program of the Year award was given to Ultimook Running Camp. This program promotes character building and has a positive impact on children and adults. Patrick Zweifel was not able to attend as he was at a coasting conference, so a coach accepted the award on behalf of him.
“As a coach who is a part of his program, it’s been really neat to go along with his vision,” the coach said.
Citizen of the Year award was given to Ron Smith, who received a standing ovation from those in attendance. Smith is a teacher at Nestucca High School and has made an impact on students through different projects, including the Pumpkin Chuckin Contest.
Smith thanked the school board and the administration for providing him with the tools needed to teach his students.
“The person who deserves my thanks the most is my wife,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.