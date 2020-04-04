Classes at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) will begin Monday, April 6. All courses will be taught online to comply with an executive order established by Gov. Kate Brown to not offer face-to-face instruction on college campuses until April 28.
Registration runs through Sunday, April 5, at midnight. Spring term starts a week later than normal.
“We had an extended spring break and all of the colleges in Oregon did that,” Tomlin said. “Mainly, that was to give our staff time to get all of their classes online.”
This spring term, all of the credit classes will be online. Tomlin said the school typically has a fair number of classes online. TBCC has been offering online classes for nearly a decade with some degree options available completely online. A lot of the classes offered Spring Term are not normally online.
“Students will not be able to interact directly face-to-face with our staff,” Tomlin said. “They can come in and get on the phone in the lobby and talk to our staff or they can do that from home.”
The building will be open mainly for students who do not have internet access at home. Students can check out laptops and the library will be open with internet connectivity during the term with social distancing in place.
“If they are in need of a computer to help them with their online classes, that we will be able to check out computers for them starting on Monday,” Tomlin said.
Tomlin said they will likely have a table set up in the lobby for checking out the laptops. The college is also expanding its WI-FI into the parking lot to be ready on April 6.
“We also have a really strong food pantry,” Tomlin said. “We get food from the Oregon Food Bank and provide food and other items of need to our students through the food pantry and that is normally located in the library, and will probably be moved down to the lobby for the foreseeable future.”
Tomlin said the school had originally thought it would have classes online through April 28 but classes may remain online throughout the term. A formal announcement on this will be made by the college sometime early this week.
Some classes cannot be taught effectively online. Students who are enrolled in courses that cannot be taught online were contacted by a career academic advisor to revise their spring term schedule.
Non-credit community education classes, all adult basic skills and GED preparation courses have been cancelled for spring term, as well as career-technical classes that involve hands-on learning, such as welding and manufacturing. Tomlin said these classes will be offered in the summer. All students registered for these classes were contacted and switched to online classes, such as general education.
“Our plan, because we’re allowed to by the executive order, is to allow face-to-face labs,” Tomlin said of the biology classes. “Our plan still is to do the online portion of biology classes the first three weeks of the spring term and offer face-to-face labs starting May 1 just for the biology classes.”
Tomlin said there will be face shields for the students and small class sizes. The plan could change during the month of April, but as of now, that is the only class that would have face-to-face classes.
“Our Small Business Development Center, which is run through the college even though the offices are closed, service is open right now,” Tomlin said. “Our Small Business Development Director Arlene Soto is putting out a lot of hours right now working with many, many small businesses here in Tillamook County and helping them apply for Small Business Administration loans and helping them in other ways to hang on until we get through this crisis.”
The services are available online for how to connect with Soto.
Tomlin said the college is working with local high schools in Tillamook County and helping their students get into online classes through the college. They are offering high school students free credit classes this term.
“We’re feeling pretty fortunate here in Tillamook County and we’ve got such an amazing community that all pulls together,” Tomlin said. “We’re just wanting everyone to know the college is here to help the community any way we can and we’re going to be available to do anything that is within our power to try to help us get through all this.”
All community events held on campus, facility rentals and group gatherings are cancelled or postponed. North Coast Throwdown on April 25 was also cancelled.
“That was a fundraiser for our foundation, mainly for our career students,” Tomlin said.
Tomlin said the foundation offers a career to career scholarship program. Students that have been out of school for five years or more can apply for this scholarship and get free tuition. About 40 students went through it its first two years. This is the third year.
“It’s been a very popular program, very successful,” Tomlin said. “We’re reaching a segment of the population who is taking advantage of this opportunity and getting their degree or certificate after being out of school for a while.”
TBCC is the only college in the state with a program like this, Tomlin said. He said the event will likely take place this fall.
TBCC is figuring out what to do about graduation, which is June 14. It is likely they will have to postpone it but have not made that decision yet. Tomlin said if they do postpone, it would be to the earliest possible date, but they are exploring all options.
