The City of Tillamook Planning Commission met Thursday, Feb. 6, for a public hearing for approval of a 60-unit multifamily development on 12th Street, to be known as Holden Creek Village, a mix of townhomes and flats.
The project is being developed as a partnership between Northwest Oregon Housing Authority and KemperCo LLC, contracted by the Tillamook County Housing Task Force.
The housing development will provide affordable homes for families with incomes at or below 60 percent of are median income, which is $32,800 annually for Tillamook County. The commission approved the project unanimously and waived the 10-day appeal time with no objections from those who testified during the meeting.
The 60 units are broken into seven buildings consisting of two 4-unit structures, two 5-unit structures, and three 14-unit structures, along with a playground/barbecue area in the center of the complex, a club house, two screened trash areas and one bike rack per unit located in the covered patios and breezeways. There is a sidewalk system around the outside perimeter of the development’s horseshoe drive, with coaxial connectivity through the center. This ties to 12th Street at the west access point.
City Manager Paul Wyntergreen said there was some discussion about pedestrian connectivity in the staff report of a sidewalk. There is a requirement of frontage sidewalks to be installed. Public Works is looking to pull a 12-inch water line down 12th Street and all future development to the east. For sewer, they are looking at a 15-inch line to be extended to the east property line.
The rear end of the property has a creek that runs through it. A wetland study had been conducted. Police were initially worried about the possibility of on-street parking and the adequacy of off-street parking. Wyntergreen said parking spots at the property were sufficient and there will be no on-street parking. One and a half parking spaces per family unit are required, which would total 90 required spaces; the applicant has supplied 92.
While the proposed sidewalk system connects the internal aspects of the development with 12th Street at one point, it does not connect at the second access or extend through the development site to connect with the adjacent street of Williams Avenue and the public parks and open spaces to the north called out in the city’s Master Parks Plan. City of Tillamook staff recommended a connection with the sidewalk. They have a requirement for frontage sidewalks to be installed.
The applicant, Tom Kemper, founder of KemperCo, LLC, said the real estate development company has been around for 20 years. He said they brought in Northwest Oregon Housing Authority to be a part of this. He has been working on this project for about two years.
“We are creating 60 homes – 18 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units. 36 of those units would be flats and 25 units would be townhomes,” Kemper said.
This project is similar to a project Kemper and Architect Doug Circosta did in Sisters. Kemper said the buildings will look similar to the ones they have previously done, except for a third story would be added to the buildings in Tillamook.
“We’re really hoping to get site plan approval tonight with the appropriate conditions,” Kemper said.
Kemper said the schedule is tight. Construction is set to start in April and be done by Jan. 31, 2021.
“We have been working on it for a long time,” Kemper said.
Several people spoke in support of Holden Creek Village. Jake Davis, Tillamook County Housing Coordinator, said the county has a severe need for housing, particularly low-income. There is a market gap of 500 units. Some issues in housing are the increased housing costs and fewer units available.
Bill Baertlein, commissioner for Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, pointed out that Northwest Oregon Housing Authority owns various low-income housing in Tillamook County. He said there are folks who have been on a wait list for years to get into housing and this complex is a critical need for our community.
Erin Skaar, executive director of CARE, said Kemper was the only person who wanted to do subsidized housing. She said the money is not there for extra things.
Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity said if the sidewalk is dropped from the plan, a storm drain system is no longer needed. You cannot do one without the other. The road itself needs to get rid of the water. It would pool on the sidewalk if there is no drain system. Without the sidewalk, the water would drain in the street.
Laity said if a sidewalk is not installed, however, they will not be addressing pedestrian access. Kemper asked that the condition about sidewalks be modified so there is an exception because of storm issues.
Wendel Albertson, a neighbor of the property, was curious about how the applicant plans to separate their property from his own. Kemper said there would be a 10-foot setback from the property line with a six-foot fence.
