Tillamook City Council adopted during their March 2 meeting Resolution 1808 – a resolution adjusting City of Tillamook sewer rates for significant industrial users and amending Resolution No. 1722. This resolution came at the request of Pelican Brewing.
A review of the city’s sewer rate, as it pertains to industrial users consuming large quantities of water that are converted into product instead of being discharged to the wastewater system, was requested by Pelican Brewing in a letter dated May 27, 2019.
City staff reviewed their request for a rate which was not based on water consumption with the city’s public works committee in order to determine the willingness to consider such alternatives. The committee indicated its willingness, provided that the city is able to continue to provide the level of service that complies with the standards of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), is able to be applied to all similar uses and does not burden other sewer users.
After analyzing the cost of consulting, monitoring, supervision and inspections required by a Significant Industrial User (SIU), and upon presentation of the analysis and recommendations for treatment of SIUs and an alternative methodology for charging sewer rates known as Sewer Discharge Based Billing, the public works committee recommended a rate modification at its Feb. 11 meeting. The need for a pretreatment permit fee and an alternative sewer rate was endorsed by the Tillamook City Council.
City Manager Paul Wyntergreen said this resolution would involve looking for alternatives to the rate system, allowing for an alternative rate for outflow. This would be an addition and does not change any of the other sewer rates. It would also set up a mechanism for having a permit process. There would be significant savings for industrial users, such as Pelican Brewing.
“What they’re looking for is an alternative to the rate system they currently have,” Wyntergreen said of Pelican Brewing.
Wyntergreen said what the city charges now is sewer rates over ratio of water usage. In an industry that uses a lot of water in a product, there isn’t a max between the intake and outflow. He said this resolution would set up protocols and makes sure outflows are directly read.
“In this significant industrial user that has a flow meter on the outflow side of things, this allows for an alternative rate that ties directly to the outflow,” Wyntergreen said.
Ken Henson, co-owner and director of food and beverage at Pelican Brewing, said they dealt with their consultant for a fair amount of time on it. He said they will look to see how it works out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.