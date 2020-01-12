The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge delivered a check to The Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services on Monday, Jan. 6, from the funds raised from the restaurant’s Thanksgiving fundraiser dinner. The Schooner raised over $25,000.
This was the 10th annual Thanksgiving Dinner, held Nov. 28, and partnered with The Upstairs Bar and Grill. 100 percent of the proceeds from the Silent Auction Bake Sale and the Thanksgiving Day Benefit are donated to the food bank.
The Schooner said they did not waste any food at their benefit dinner this year. The Schooner’s General Manager Lexie Fields estimates about 525 people were served between The Schooner and the Upstairs, including deliveries to those who could not make it out to the restaurant.
“We were thrilled to have exceeded the $25,000 mark this year,” Fields said. “This is about $1,000 more than we did last year.”
Each year, the Schooner’s goal is to raise more than the previous year.
“We were absolutely blessed this year to have received a generous donation from our local Safeway – all of the turkeys were donated by them and we are incredibly grateful for their support,” Fields said.
30 turkeys were donated by Safeway for their benefit dinner. This was the first time turkeys had ever been donated for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.