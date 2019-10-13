The 2019 North Coast Salmon Rendezvous will be held Oct. 23-25 at the Old Mill Event Center in Garibaldi.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, the Rendezvous is a fun filled fishing event.
The goal of the North Coast Salmon & Steelhead Enhancement Fund (NCSSEF) has been to generate funds to be invested in fishery enhancement projects along the north Oregon Coast. They have contributed millions of dollars, and leveraged millions more, for fisheries enhancement projects.
The North Coast Salmon Rendezvous serves as NCSSEF’s primary fundraising endeavor. The funds help pay for habitat and fishery. This event began with a group of concerned anglers wanting to generate funds to support the development of a winter Chinook fishery in Tillamook area rivers and acquire strategic pieces of property for public access.
Hosted for almost 20 years by the Oregon by the Oregon Wildlife Heritage Foundation, the Rendezvous has been under the direction of the NCSSEF for 16 years and remains “the fishing event” on the north Oregon Coast.
“We wanted the funding to stay there [on the north coast],” a spokesman from NCSSEF said about taking over the event. It consists of two full days of fishing with professional guides, outstanding food, a friendly competition, and fundraising auction. Many participants come back year after year.
The points-based competition keeps it interesting, and guides are selected by random drawing for both days. The winning four-person team will receive trophies and a package of donated items that in the past has consisted of custom jacket, as well as new premium rods.
Wednesday, Oct. 23 will consist of a dinner that evening. Fishing will take place Thursday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Oct. 25. There are 60 anglers and 30 volunteers signed up. The event is currently fully booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.