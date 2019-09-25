Neskowin Valley School (NVS) will host their 37th annual Harvest Festival and silent auction on the 5-acre campus of NVS at 10005 Slab Creek Road in Neskowin on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Harvest Festival is NVS’s signature fundraiser that raises funds to support many aspects of NVS, including small class sizes, curriculum and experiential learning, teacher salaries, professional development, and enrichment activities. This is a parent-run fundraiser that supports the independent school district.
The Harvest Festival raised around $23,000 last year.
“We are hoping to raise between $25,000 and $30,000 this year,” said Jon Paxman, Neskowin’s school director.
“The Harvest Festival is a great tradition that helps support the school and bring the community together,” said Neskowin parent, Mindy Smith, whose son Aiden is in the 6th grade.
Browse the outdoor market where local farmers and artisans will be onsite offering produce, fresh-pressed apple cider, and artisan crafts. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, field games, garden tea party, children’s arts and crafts, face painting, and more. Great food will be available for purchase at the Slab Creek Grill and the Bakery Café.
Craft beer will be provided by Beachcrest Brewing Company, Rusty Truck Brewing, and Pelican Brewing will be available in the beer garden. There will also be a wine table, sampling, and pouring a variety of wines. An exciting silent auction boasting more than 100 amazing items donated by local businesses is open all day. With over $10,000 of items, there is something for everyone.
The Harvest Festival is a family friendly and the biggest fundraising event of the year for the independent school offering preschool through eighth grade. A full schedule of engaging activities will surely keep festival-goers entertained all day.
Some of the items in the silent auction include: donated art, gift certificates, baskets, hotel stays, vacation rentals, walking tours, and beauty packages.
“A little bit of everything,” Paxman said of the items. He also said that the bids start out at reasonable prices.
“We’ve received overwhelming support from many local businesses to possibly make this our best fundraising event yet,” said Neskowin parent, Beth Venti, in a press release. ““Kiwanda Coastal Properties, Bros & Hoes Landscaping, Vacasa, Chris Dragoo Realtor withVacasa, Oregon Coast Bank, Beachcrest Brewing Company, Pelican Brewing, Rusty Truck Brewing, Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City Glass Gallery, C&L Concrete, and Neskowin Trading Company have all sponsored this year. We are so appreciative of their support.”
Live Music Schedule Jon Paxman 10am - 10:30am
Carolina 10:45am - 11:30am
NVS Kids Music George Thompson & Tom Tucker 12pm - 12:45pm
NVS Ukulele Kids 12:45pm - 1pm
Live Auction 1pm - 1:30pm
Donna and the Side Effects 1:30pm - 2:30pm
ZuhG Trio 2:45pm - 4pm
Special Guest 4:15pm - 5:30pm
