The Lumpy Waters Sea Kayak Symposium will take place from Friday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 6 in Pacific City and is hosted by Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe.
“This is the 11th year of the event,” said Andrew Romanelli, program manager at Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe.
The event is based out of Pacific City, right in front of Pelican Brewing. The classes are very conditional dependent. It is a fluid event – classes will be added or removed depending on the weather and the skill level of people attending.
With coaching aimed at advanced beginners, early intermediates, and advanced level paddlers, Lumpy Waters provides an unparalleled opportunity to improve your skills on the beautiful Oregon Coast. Top coaches come from all over the world, making this event the premiere instructional destination for dynamic ocean paddling.
“There are fantastic coaches from all over North America,” Romanelli said.
There is a strong community of returning coaches that come back every year. New coaches are also brought in every to keep things fresh and spread new knowledge here in the northwest.
Sponsors will have their best gear at the event and ready for people to try. There will be boats, paddles, and dry suits to test out.
The event also has a raffle each year to help offset some of the costs to bring this event to the community. There will be paddling gear, base layers, and a brand-new dry suit a $1200 value has been donated. You must register for the event to participate.
“There is a bunch of stuff that paddlers will be excited about,” Romanelli said.
This year, the classes will consist of more options for advanced paddlers. Romanelli said that the weather last year was fantastic and there was even some whale sighting.
Alder Creek Kayak & Canoe is the hosting sponsor. Presenting sponsors include: Thule, NRS, Kokatat, and Kayakers Go Coastal. Supporting sponsors are: Astral, Werner Paddles, Sweet Protection, Sterling Kayaks, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.