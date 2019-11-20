The state of Oregon was in breach of contract with 14 counties including Tillamook and 151 tax districts for not maximizaing timber harvests and related payments in the past two decades, according to a Linn County jury.
A trial regarding the matter lasted nearly a month and was concluded on Wednesday, Nov. 20. A jury found the state must pay $1 billion dollars in damages for lost revenue after the state failed to cut down enough trees since 2001. The payout includes future damages under the assumption that state forest management will continue status quo. The state reportedly plans to appeal the verdict.
If the appeal fails, Tillamook, Washington and Linn Counties would reap large portions of the judgment. Despite being a major timber producer, Clatsop County opted out of the lawsuit. No funding mechanism for paying the judgement has been put in place at this time and state budgets are nearly universally challenged by gaps.
The Oregon Department of Forestry issued a statement saying the agency believes balanced, science-based public forest management produces the best long-term outcomes for all Oregonians, including the counties and taxing districts that receive revenue from state forests. The forestry department said it was disappointed by the jury decision and would be reviewing options with attorneys from the Oregon Department of Justice.
The Oregonian reported that expert witnesses testified the state could have cut an additional 3.6-billion board feet of timber from the state forests since 2004. Including future lost revenue assuming the state continues to manage the forests in the same fashion, the counties asked the jury for some $1.1 billion in damages, according to the Oregonian’s report.
State attorneys defended the lawsuit from the standpoint that the Department of Forestry managed the forests with goal of earning the greatest amount possible statewide rather than for a portion of the counties. The defense also said it was focused on more than revenue, aiming for environmental and wildlife protection as well as recreational opportunities.
Linn County was joined in the lawsuit by Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Polk, Tillamook and Washington Counties.
