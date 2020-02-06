The speed limits were adjusted throughout the city of Garibaldi on U.S. Route 101 the week of Jan. 29. The project began in December 2018 and was completed in September 2019.
Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) conducted a speed zone investigation in September 2019 on the Oregon Coast Highway from 0.37 miles north of Cedar Avenue to 0.10 miles south of Miami River Road. The investigation was requested by Blake Lettenmaier, city engineer for the City of Garibaldi.
The speed limit within the main downtown core of Garibaldi was 30 mph. It was expressed in an October city council meeting that this level of allowed travel speed was of concern to public safety. The speed limit is now 25 mph.
According to a Speed Zone Request, speed recommendation from local residents was 25 mph. Residents said it is not safe for people to use the crosswalks.
Speed limit adjustments were made along 14th Street, 13th to First Street, to Nelson Lane.
Speed limit adjustments
From 0.31 miles north of 14th Street to 100 feet south of 13th Street, the speed was adjusted from 40 mph and 30 mph to 35 mph.
From 100 feet south of 13th Street to 200 feet north of First Street, the speed was adjusted from 30 mph to 25 mph.
From 200 feet north of First Street to 0.19 miles east of Arizona Way, the speed was adjusted from 30 mph and 40 mph and is now 35 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.