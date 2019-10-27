The sixth annual Tillamook County Veterans Stand Down, sponsored by CARE, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Skating Rink & Convention Center at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. This event is in partnership with Worksource and John Reed Veterans Foundation in Lincoln City.
This event is a time for the community to connect with Tillamook County’s veteran population and provide a broad range of services, including food, clothing, medical, legal, and mental health assistance, job counseling and referral, and most importantly, companionship and camaraderie.
“There’s a culture that makes veterans feel separate from the community,” said Erin Skaar, executive director of CARE.
This event helps veterans thrive in their own culture and makes them feel comfortable asking for help, Skaar said.
“They can walk in the culture they are comfortable in,” Skaar said.
Veterans experiencing homelessness can interact with VA benefits counselors, interact with employers and educators, claims experts, and more. They can get haircuts, flu shots, food, clothing, showers, personal care kits, camping, etc.
Veterans can ride Tillamook County buses free on this day by simply telling the driver they are a veteran.
“This event happens through so many partnerships,” Skaar said.
Walmart, Pacific Restaurant, and many others make donations for this event.
CARE also has a grant that provides housing for homeless or those at risk of being homeless. One of their housing assistance programs is Supportive Services for Veteran Families, which is a short-term rental assistance program for veterans and their families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being evicted. The program can pay up to six months of rent, as well as move-in costs for qualifying veterans.
Anyone can volunteer for this event by calling Workforce at (503) 842-4488.
