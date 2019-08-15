The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $325,626 to 65 organizations on August 2 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations, cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County, and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $13.1 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $17.1 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fundraisers, as well as technical support, advertising, and manpower for many events.
Here is some of the distribution that went to places in Tillamook County:
Environment and Natural Resource Preservation – $10,130
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council – rapid bioassessment and spawning gravel inventory to identify and prioritize stream habitat projects; Nehalem, OR; $7,500
Health – $56,743
Meals for Seniors – food resources for on-site meals for seniors and meal delivery for homebound clients; Rockaway Beach, OR; $2,000
Other – $27,353
Tillamook Serenity Club – ADA accessibility, energy efficiency, and security improvements to club facility offering 12-step programs, meetings, and peer support; Tillamook, OR; $2,446
Prevention – $46,455
Tillamook High School, Football – Helmets, shoulder pads, and padded girdles; Tillamook, OR; $3,750
