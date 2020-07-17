School districts in Tillamook County prepare for the upcoming school year, relying on ever-changing guidance. Ready Schools, Safe Learners, developed under the direction of Gov. Kate Brown, and in collaboration with Oregon Health Authority, provides a framework for schools for the 2020-2021 school year that ensures the health and safety of students, staff and families. The guidance allows schools to implement three instructional models: onsite, distance learning or a hybrid of the two.
“Everything is ever-changing,” Tillamook School District Superintendent Curt Shelley said.
As of now, there is currently an option for students K-grade 6 in the Tillamook School District to return to school every day Monday through Friday. For middle and high schools, students would be on an AB schedule, meaning the students would be split into two groups. The two groups would go to school on different days. One week, a group would attend school two days a week, and the next week would attend three days a week.
The junior and high school do not have the capacity for all students to attend school at the same time, Shelley said. For the AB schedule, class sizes are cut in half. For the first three hours of the school day, one group will be in the same classroom for homeroom, math, language arts and then swap. Students would be seeing their homeroom teacher every day but in a different capacity.
“This is a moving target at this time,” Shelley said.
The virus will have an impact on what happens with the upcoming school year, Shelley added. The number one goal of the school district is safety; to keep students safe both at school and at home.
The school district is also interviewing candidates for a virtual instruction coordinator. This would provide an online option for families who are not comfortable with their kids coming back to school in the fall.
For grades K-8, there will be cold lunches served in the classroom. The district is still planning out the details for lunch for grades 9-12.
Shelley said the district will also keep kids in cohorts on the school buses. The buses will deliver to the same addresses each time and students will be in assigned seats so those students could be contact traced if need be.
Shelley appreciates the parents’ willingness with being flexible and educating their kids. He hopes the community will give grace to the school district. School district staff worked hard to provide access to students and offer opportunities during distance learning.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District Superintendent Paul Erlebach said since Oregon is forecasted to have exponential growth in infections in the near future, whatever reentry plan the school district must be in coordination with Tillamook County Health Department and will be a flexible model, presumably a hybrid model including onsite learning and comprehensive distance learning.
“The priorities for the school district are to create a safe environment for students and staff, address the social emotional needs of students, and meet students’ academic goals,” Erlebach said.
Neah-Kah-Nie School District, and Neah-Kah-Nie High School, Neah-Kah-Nie Middle School, Nehalem Elementary, Garibaldi Grade School, and Neah-Kah-Nie Preschool, will develop reentry plans for 2020-2021, following the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, Erlebach said. The tentative plan the district developed one month ago is not the current plan and will not be the plan in September.
“The target constantly changes,” Erlebach said.
School administrators and others will meet during the week of Aug. 3 to complete the Operational Blueprint for School Reentry plans. Neah-Kah-Nie School District also depends on how the community controls the coronavirus, Erlebach added.
“We all need to follow the three W’s – wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” Erlebach said.
Nestucca Valley School District’s team has spent the summer working to develop a Pre-K-12 instructional offering that can be implemented in a physical classroom, as well as through a distance model.
“We will communicate regularly, as the state and county issue continued guidance about what our practices must look like,” a community letter wrote on June 6. “We will stay vigilant in monitoring what the latest guidance is concerning student athletics and activities, while driving to create opportunity for our kids to begin to engage in those activities again.”
Superintendent Misty Wharton wrote in a letter on June 30 that the opening of schools in the fall is an all-consuming task that she and the leadership team are studying very closely. As a district, they have not generated any formal plans yet, as things may change between now and September.
“It will take all of us to make any system we develop work,” Wharton wrote. “I am confident that we can do this as a community.”
Nestucca Valley School District will provide an update to the community the week of July 20, including updates concerning athletics and activities, internet accessibility, opening of schools in the fall and more.
