The Tillamook Beekeepers Association is hosting their Annual Beehive Raffle. The beehive is set up in the Tillamook County Library, along with two display cases, teaching the public about the importance of saving the bee.
The display case is complete with about 1,000 dead bees. One third of everything humans eat is dependent on pollination. The honey bee does 80 percent of the work. There are 2,000 species of bees. The honey bee is the only insect that provides food for human consumption.
Predators
President of the Tillamook Beekeepers Association, Brad York, said one of the threats to honey bees is the Asian green hornet, which is two and half inches long, five times bigger than a bee. Bees cannot defend against it very well. These hornets are in Washington now and may be heading for Oregon.
Another threat is the varroa destructor mite, which came into existence from China.
“It’s everywhere,” York said. “I think Australia is the only place left that doesn’t have it.”
The mites will lay eggs inside hives and the babies will suck baby bees’ fat, making them weaker and more vulnerable to diseases.
Changes in farmland
“Farmers across the country used to plant acres and acres of clover because it’s good for their soil, it replenishes the nutrients in the soil, and they could sell the clover as a crop,” York said. “Well, they found it more beneficial and more financially beneficial to them to sell corn and wheat.”
An acre of clover provided 900 pounds of pollen, an acre of corn provides 10 pounds, York said. Farmers also started planting genetically modified seeds called neonicotinoids, or neonics. These are a relatively new type of insecticide, used in the last 20 years.
The neonic is in the seed of the flower, such as in the flower from corn. The bees go to pollinate and get a little nicotine in them. Too much pollen with this, disorients them, they get dizzy and cannot find their way home.
Deforestation
Forestry cut down old trees, which is a problem for bees because out in the wilderness, they need old, rotted trees to live in. The new trees that have been planted are too young for bees and are also sprayed with pesticides.
Lack of food
Another problem is homeowners do not grow flowers anymore. Without flowers, there is nothing for the bees to eat.
“It’s just getting harder and harder for bees,” York said. “We can save them by planting more flowers.”
Background Information
Bees do not pollinate on purpose, York said. Their main function is to bring pollen back to the hive.
“When she’s bringing pollen back into the hive, she visits other flowers and pollinates,” York said. “When they bring this pollen and nectar back to the hive, they pass it out to the worker bees inside the hive and they chew on it and spit it out into a cell, and it turns into honey.”
York said honey bees rarely sting, and only when they feel they are in danger.
There are three types of honey bees in a hive: queen, worker and drone, York said. The queen makes 1,500 babies a day, populating the hive fast.
Worker bees are all girls. They do all of the work, such as bringing back water to make honey and control the exact amount of water that is used.
Drones are male bees. Their job is to mate with a queen from a different hive. The hive will have about 100 drones. Worker bees feed him. Once the drone mates with a queen, he dies. In the winter, he gets kicked out.
When a female is born, she cleans the hive for the first couple of days. She disinfects, using tree sap that worker bees bring in. Days three to five, she feeds the larva a gel. At 12-17 days, she produces wax and builds comb. She also flies back and forth hundreds of times a day.
York said there is a department in the doctor’s office that uses a honey product to heal wounds. 100 years ago, they just spread honey. Honey is an antiseptic and antibiotic.
“Honey will last for thousands of years,” York said. “They found honey in King Tut’s tomb. Five-thousand-year-old honey and it was still good.”
About the raffle
York said this is the third year of the raffle. Last year, the beehive was a painted mountain scene with all four seasons on each side.
The winner of the raffle will get the handcrafted cypress eight frame beehive, including two deep boxes, three medium supers, 24 medium frames with foundations, 16 deep frames with foundations and a hive stand. The hive is hand made by master craftsman Rick Stelzig. The winner will also receive a one-year free membership in the Tillamook Beekeepers Association.
The value of the hive and membership is estimated at $620. You must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Oregon to participate. Proof must be shown at the drawing.
The drawing will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the Home and Garden Show Sunday, April 5, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. You do not need to be present to win. The total number of tickets which may be sold is $500.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for a bundle of five. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2IimY1V.
The Tillamook Beekeepers Association is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to safeguarding and sustaining honey bees. They do this by improving their own beekeeping practices and seek to help others do the same. They exist to promote the study, science and art of keeping honey bees and to provide education, encouragement and mentoring to beekeepers in the Tillamook region of Oregon.
