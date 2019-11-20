The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge announced on social media Wednesday, Nov. 20, that 600 pounds of turkeys were donated by Safeway for The Schooner’s Thanksgiving Benefit, which donates 100 percent of their proceeds to the Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services.
This is the largest fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank Tillamook Services and was created by Tommy Flood Jr, who passed away in January.
“Last year we received all of our turkey from Zweifel Farms, however, due to the circumstances of the beginning of our year with Tommy’s passing, I missed the deadline to order fresh turkeys from Larry Zweidel,” Lexie Fields, general manager of The Schooner, said. “I wasn’t quite sure how Tommy had procured the turkeys in the past, so I reached out to Fred Meyer and Safeway to request free or discounted turkeys.”
Fields said Laura Swanson, from the Tillamook County Pioneer, had a connection with her husband working at Safeway. Swanson worked with Lisa at Safeway to seal the donation of 30 turkeys.
“The monetary value of the donation was $775 and that means a whole lot to us,” Fields said.
The Schooner will be hosting their 10th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Benefit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.