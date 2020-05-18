The Rockaway Beach City Council met via teleconference on Wednesday, May 13, to continue discussion of the Fourth of July parade and fireworks show. The council voted and agreed to cancel the Fourth of July events.
A citizen, Zandra Umholtz, pitched an idea of a driveway barbecue that could promote singing the national anthem at a certain time.
Councilor Nathan Beeman said it is his opinion that they should follow suit with other counties and cancel the fireworks show and parade.
“Nobody else is doing it,” Beeman said of Fourth of July event. “We could get inundated.”
Luke Shepard, public works director and city manager, said Gov. Kate Brown did ban all mass gatherings through September. Councilor Tom Martine said he would like to see the events canceled and that there is no reason for vendors to sell items during the Fourth of July. Mayor Sue Wilson agreed it was a good idea to keep vendors out. A fireworks wagon usually sells fireworks at the wayside, which could present a problem this year.
The council also extended its state of emergency to May 29.
“It’s a shorter time period but its in conjunction with what the county has said,” Wilson said. “I don’t want the City of Rockaway to miss out on transient lodging.”
