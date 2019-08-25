With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
“The summer months can be among the most challenging times of the year for blood collections as regular donors delay giving while they take vacations, participate in summer activities, and prepare for school to start,” said Christine Welch, External Communications Manager of American Red Cross Blood Services. “The need for blood is constant, no matter the season. Patients still depend on lifesaving medical care, which makes the need for blood donors particularly acute this time of year.”
Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
To make the donation process even faster, it is recommended that donors complete a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started access RapidPass from the home screen of the Blood Donor App or follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give now through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Upcoming blood donations opportunities from now until Aug. 31
Warrenton
8/28 from 2-6:30 p.m. at Fred Meyers Store #218, 695 Hwy 101
Rockaway Beach
8/21 from 12-5 p.m. at Lions Club Rockaway, 286 S Anchor Street
Tillamook
8/22 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 2611 Third Street
