A recall effort against an Astoria-based congresswoman has fallen flat.
Timber Unity announced Wednesday, Dec. 4, that the effort to recall State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell (D-Astoria) from her elected position representing District 32 in the Oregon House of Representatives failed to gather the required number of signatures to force a recall election.
The effort to recall Mitchelll was launched on Sept. 6, in response to Mitchell’s votes in support of House Bill 2020’s cap and trade taxes, among other issues. Supporters of the recall had up to 90 days to collect 4,883 signatures needed to force a recall election. The signatures were due by Dec. 4.
“Up here on the North Coast, we were shocked to learn how Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell voted against her constituents,” the recall campaign’s chief petitioner, Darren Mead, said on Timber Unity’s social media account.
“She hasn’t been elected more than a year yet proved she will put Portland’s agenda over our working-class families and small businesses,” Mead said. “We are not ‘well-connected’ people, and we responded in one of the only ways we knew how.”
Mitchell responded by email to a Headlight Herald request for comment on the recall’s failure. In her email, she said she was relieved that recall effort had ended, adding that she is pleased to serve the people of her district in the work she was sent to Salem to do.
“In preparation for the 2020 short session, I am working on several concepts designed to help working people and to increase access to primary care in rural areas like ours. I look forward to securing those wins for our district and the state,” Mitchell said in the email.
Mitchell will be hosting a series of constituent listening sessions in January. The Tillamook listening session is set for 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 5, at Tillamook Bay Community College in room 214.
