Re:current will be hosting an “Introduction to Sustainable Fashion” speaker event from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Re:current, located at 2015 2nd Street in Tillamook. Speaker Kelly Raynor, executive director at Modify Style and Re:current, will talk about the complex environmental and social impacts of different fabrics and how, as a consumer, you can make more sustainable choices. Price is $12 to attend.
Raynor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies from Portland State University and comes from a sustainability perspective. She has been a keynote speaker at the Sustainable Fashion Forum, partnered with FashioNxt to educate up-and-coming designers in a designer boot camp about how to design with sustainability in mind, and is excited to share her passion.
Raynor said people who attend will better “understand the correct state of the fashion industry and how to make more fashion sustainable purchases.”
There will be time to meet and shop with other like-minded individuals during a reception after the 35-minute class. Light food and beverages will be served.
When asked what two simple ways people can do to make more sustainable choices, Raynor said “Buy secondhand – this is the best way, and don’t buy conventional cotton. Buy organic cotton.”
The class is $12 to attend and includes a $10 gift card that can be used until the end of the year. Limited tickets available at the door.
