Randy Kugler announced on June 12 his intent to run for a seat on the Manzanita City Council for this November’s general election. Kugler had been city manager most of his career.
Kugler has experience working as city planner, court clerk and building official. His roots in Tillamook County go back to 1979. He was the city manager of Manzanita from 1988 to 1996.
Kugler retired from the city manager position in Philomath, after 18 years, in 2014.
“I’ve been on the other side of the organization,” Kugler said of watching city council meetings in Manzanita. “During those years, I’ve had the opportunity to observe what the other side looks like and based on that, I’m well aware of what the challenges are and how I can best use my skills.”
Kugler said he did not look for the city council position, but that it found him. From 2014 to 2017, he did not attend city council meetings. In 2017, he got involved in the Underhill Project.
“After a couple months working on that and noticing up close some things on how the city was operating and some information the committees were getting in regards to that project, it just occurred to me that things weren’t making sense,” Kugler said.
If elected, Kugler wants to focus on accountability and to create a friendly environment. He also would like to engage in some creative problem solving. As one councilor, he understands the limitations of being one voice.
“I think that dialogue and discussion is a healthy indicator of the political life of the city,” Kugler said.
Kugler said he is all about consensus building. He and Scott Galvin, who is running for mayor of Manzanita in the election, worked together on the Underhill project.
“We are a small community,” Kugler said. “Folks on the council are known by other people who have interacted with them.”
In 2014, Kugler was awarded the Herman Kehrli Award for career accomplishment and achievement. The award is given to a city employee who has provided lasting benefits to their community through exceptional contributions to city government. Kugler said it is the MVP’s of city managers and was honored to receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.