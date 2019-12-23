A good quilt will last a lifetime and more, providing familiar warmth and comfort to its owners. Combine that with the spirit of holiday giving and you’ve found the perfect gift.
Around a dozen members of the Tillamook County Quilters Guild pulled together to make six beautiful, unique quilts that were donated to the Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility. The quilts will find their way into the hands of deserving young people under supervision or approaching departure.
The project began around springtime, with the ladies working on the quilts as time allowed. The Guild meets monthly, so some work was done after meetings or in homes, a steady routine of cutting and sewing. When they were done they went to be long-armed. They took a while just getting onto the machine.
The idea was credited to John Laurin, husband of Quilters Guild Treasurer Diane Laurin. John is a longtime volunteer with the Master Gardener Program at the youth facility and spends a lot of time there. Facility officials spoke highly of John’s work and dedication.
Diane and Quilters Guild President Lisa Wiley delivered the quilts to the facility, where they were warmly received by Tillamook Youth Correctional Facility Superintendent Tony Kornegay, Camp Tillamook Office Specialist 2 Deborah Westoby, and Camp Tillamook Director James Sapper.
Wiley and Diane said the Guild chose the youth facility for a quilt donation project because it’s local, there is a clear need, and it’s a good group of people who they knew would appreciate the gifts. Sapper said in the business of developing young people, showing a connection to the community is valuable, particularly for those transitioning from the facility to society.
“Kids who are troubled or who have a rocky past, they need to know that there’s other people out there who don’t even know them who will rally behind them,” Diane said. “This is our way of showing love, encouragement and acceptance … it also gives us a purpose for our addiction.”
A Christmas party recently held at the facility also benefited from community support – most of the Christmas items and all of the gifts given to the youth were donated by the community.
“These youth – they get it,” Kornegay said. “They understand it’s community support … we want them to give back to the community when they live here.”
