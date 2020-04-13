The Port of Tillamook Bay Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday, April 2, via conference call. The board discussed an odor that has been in the office at the port that was tested, with additional testing conducted on April 6.
General Manager Michele Bradley said additional testing will be done on April 6, which will be a 24-hour test for moisture. There is evidence of moisture between the concrete slab and carpet. Secretary Matt Mumford asked who installed the carpet and if they sealed it or not. Bradley said not all of the carpet was done at the same time. Two sweeps of carpet were added on later.
On April 10, Bradley said the port has received the technical report and some recommendations from trying to determine the musty smell in the office.
“Some mold was detected, so now we need to find the source, which is believed to be coming up from under the slab on grade construction,” Bradley said. “We will also need to mitigate; we don’t know to what extent yet.”
Depending on the source of the moisture from the cement slab, mitigation might include outside drainage improvements, Bradley said. One of the three main moisture test spots is near a back entrance that gets the weather.
“On that one it is clear that there was water intrusion near the doorway,” Bradley said.
Except in the back door/hall, the port has not been able to identify why this issue has recently started. Bradley has notified the board and will be contacting the consultant for a contractor list for next steps.
Bradley said the original testing was done in each office area, lobby, outside, etc. In the back hallway, the mold is just within the hall area and into the lower area of the drywall behind the cove/baseboard.
“This will also have to be mitigated,” Bradley said. “It is sealed for now and poses no threat to staff.”
Bradley cited the testing consultant, ServPro, who said given that they have both sealed the mold impacted baseboard wall areas of the southwest entry hallway and has HEPA air scrubbers running in the building, the current mold levels in the building should not be a health risk or any cause for concern by the Port of Tillamook staff at this time.
Bradley said there are no plans to vacate employees or tenants, but there are recommendations for remediation that would include phased cleaning to which temporary staging in different areas would be implemented while the work is being done.
