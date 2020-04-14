The Port of Tillamook Bay Board of Commissioners discussed what the port is doing in response to COVID-19 in a special meeting held April 2. The Port of Tillamook Bay, including the main office, Tillamook Airport, and Tillamook Air Museum, has modified public hours and other changes.
The port has closed the Tillamook Air Museum and do not know when it will reopen. General Manger Michelle Bradley said this was the only department that had to close. Museum Director Rita Welch said the last day open was March 16.
Secretary Matt Mumford asked about a business loan that could turn into a grant.
“Whether it’s a grant or a loan that turns into a grant, we just don’t know what that looks like yet,” Bradley said.
President Jack Mulder said the pandemic is not something that is going to end at the end of April and things will go back to normal. Physical distancing is something that is here to stay for some time and could go on for a year or two, he said.
“We just have a lot of unknowns as we look forward,” Mulder said.
Bradley said five laptops have been ordered for supervisors, so they are set up to work from home.
Port Staff Administrator Pami Boomer said the new law for sick leave with pay started April 1. Supervisors have been talking about keeping employees working as long as possible. All staff is still coming out the port at some point every day.
Mulder said people who need to go into the office for projects will go in when they need to.
Commissioner Sierra Lauder said directors are rotating in. She asked if they should be doing more to encourage working from home. The workload itself has shrunk. She is worried about people standing in the break room at the same time.
“My concern for the workload is everybody has their own tasks,” Bradley said.
Mumford asked about masks and cleaning supplies.
“We don’t have masks but we do have gloves, we do have cleaning, and we’re doing a couple times a day a full cleaning,” Bradley said. “And that’s throughout the whole building.”
The port staff know they cannot pass each other in the hallway as it is only five feet wide.
Lauder asked how the museum moves forward in anticipation of lost revenue. She wondered about running a special for annual memberships and asked if there are opportunities to try and get some revenue.
The port is incorporating new laws as they come into place. Regarding rent abatement, Bradley said they cannot force any commercial tenants out in the next 90 days. Only Silkwood Fitness asked for rent abatement.
“The governor ordered executive order 20-13, which talks about what we can or cannot do,” Boomer said.
Tenants have to ask in advance for the abatement and provide proof that it is COVID-19 related. They are required to pay what they can. The guidance is coming from the governor’s office.
Boomer has postponed the budget meeting and will be sending an updated budget calendar to the commissioners.
The board talked about the new telework policy. They have never talked about telework in the past. Boomer got the policy from the Port of Newport, who provided the template. A lot of other groups are using it as well.
“My biggest concerns are around data security and maintenance of public records,” Mulder said.
Bradley said the system works through either the desktop in the office or through the laptop accessing the desktop through the VPN. It is the same security as in the office from the server.
Mumford said he thinks there should be a caveat where the supervisor can show up unannounced at any time.
“One of the things that is specific in here is that no in-person meetings are allowed at your house or your alternative work site,” Bradley said.
Lauder was concerned about equipment being purchased from the port, rather than a stipend, and having to pay for damages.
“I do believe we have an equipment replacement in the personnel policy,” Bradley said.
