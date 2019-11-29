It has been 27 years since Tammy Albertson, 16, was last seen at a phone booth at the Mohler grocery store on Hwy 53 on March 22, 1992. Her remains were found March 17, 1993 in an area called God’s Valley near the northeast Tillamook County line. She had been the victim of “homicidal violence,” said the police.
According to Michelle Brewer, detective sergeant for Child Abuse Investigations at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, there are no new leads on the unsolved murder case.
“The case remains active and I still receive information regarding this unsolved homicide, even 27 years later, but there is nothing I can say is a solid new lead,” Brewer said. “I do actively work this case.”
There is some speculation as to Bobby Jack Fowler being a suspect but there is no evidence to include or exclude him as a suspect, other than that he was in the Lincoln County area near the time of Albertson’s disappearance, Brewer said.
Fowler, who died in an Oregon prison in 2006, was the lead suspect in the 1995 murders of two women, Jennifer Esson, 15, and Kara Leas, 16. Esson and Leas were last seen alive in Newport on Jan. 28, 1995. Their bodies were found two weeks later in an area of dense brush north of town. He was a suspect in several other cases.
Brewer is hopeful that someone will step forward with information that will break this case.
If you have any information about Tammy Albertson, contact Michelle Brewer at 503-815-3320 or mbrewer@co.tillamook.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.