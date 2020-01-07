A new year, a new decade. Tillamook County has big plans for 2020.
Bay City
Bay City Mayor Christopher Kruebbe said he plans to introduce the concept of a “Bay City 2020 Vision Plan,” and plans to do some Town Hall meetings for input in developing a community vision.
“To my surprise, it has been 18 years since a vision plan was last instituted,” Kruebbe said. “We have old ideas in that vision plan that didn’t come to fruition, and I personally would like to dust off those plans and see if our current Committee and possibly a newly formed Committee can get them back on track, rather than reinvent the wheel.”
Kruebbe said one of the ideas that he has already taken particular interest in is notion of enhancing Bay City’s bay front with a boardwalk, similar to the one Rockaway Beach completed recently that goes from just off Highway 101 out to a giant cedar in Rockaway within the 45-acre Old-Growth Cedar Wetlands Preserve. The mammoth western red cedar at the end of the trail, and the project, was funded by a grant from the Nature Conservancy DLCD 306A grant.
“We already have several projects in progress, including the Patterson Creek Project, Watt Family Park Project, the Al Griffin Memorial Park Master Plan, the water source well No. 3 installation that serves Bay City, other local districts and the Tillamook Cheese Factory, the facility plan update to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Hobsonville Point Drive and other streets maintenance through a grant from ODOT, and revising our development ordinances through a grant DLCD and ODOT state agencies,” Kruebbe said.
In 2019, Bay City hired Christy Monson, their new city attorney from the Local Government Law Group in Eugene, Kruebbe said. They secured a contract with Shapiro and Didway, a contractor from Portland, to begin work on upgrades to the Watts Family Park and the Al Griffin Memorial Park. The council approved a new position for a full-time city manager, a new position that the city’s Public Works Superintendent Chance Steffey now holds. They also hired a new city planner, Scott Fregonese, from the Portland area to help in the planning and development within the city.
Tillamook
Tillamook City Manager Paul Wyntergreen said the new year will be busy. The City of Tillamook is currently ramping up for the construction of the dog park on Front Street, along with storm drain improvements from Park/5th to Miller/12th and some additional sewer repair on the east end near Meadow.
“We also have intersection improvements scheduled for 3rd/Stillwell and 12th/Stillwell, storm drainage enhancements on Hadley, and lighting upgrades for the City parking lots,” Wyntergreen said.
On the longer-range projects, Wyntergreen said the City of Tilamook will be updating their Housing Strategy in order to expand their supply of work force housing and applying for a $2.5 million Community Development Block Grant for water distribution improvements.
“And for more short-term and personal importance, the Council is beginning the recruitment process for my replacement, which is targeted for transition on July 1 when I retire from the position,” Wyntergreen said.
Nehalem
Nehalem City Manager said the main project the City of Nehalem has for 2020 is upsizing their water lines.
