The City of Garibaldi starts 2020 with initiating its new and improved Tourism Commission’s first meeting in February. City Manager Geoff Wullschlager said they will be bringing on another admin position soon.
“The new admin position will be refilling the position Administrative Assistant Kylie Poklikuha vacated, which is 50 percent administrative, and 50 percent tourism focused, but it has the potentiality of becoming emergency preparedness focused in the future as well,” Wullschlager said.
Poklikuha resigned about a month and a half ago. Utility Worker II Cory Perkins resigned in September. Systems Operator Martin McCormick retired Dec. 31 after 32 years.
Wastewater Systems Operator Nick Theoharis started in mid-November. David Hancock starts this week as Water Systems Operator. Utility Worker I Renitta Bennett started in July 2019. Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Lori Bennett started in October.
Wullschlager said he was recently approached by the Tillamook County Visitors Association Board and asked to serve as a member. He has accepted and will be commencing his position this week at the upcoming meeting.
“We have also implemented mayoral office hours in City Hall several times a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays in an effort to make the mayor more accessible to the public,” Wullschlager said.
Additionally, Wullschlager said several council members, Mayor Judy Riggs and Councilman Paul Daniels, are working with the Garibaldi Fire Department’s fire chief in putting forth efforts towards reopening the discussion and process of fire district formation.
