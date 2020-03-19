City Manager Paul Wyntergreen announced at the March 2 Tillamook City Council meeting that the plans for Grocery Outlet have passed Oregon Department of Quality (DEQ) and will be proceeding soon.
Lauren Wirtis, public affairs specialist at DEQ, said DEQ approved the water quality permit, officially called the 401 Water Quality Certification, for Grocery Outlet in Tillamook. After a thorough review, DEQ determined that the applicant had provided reasonable assurance that there would be no detrimental impacts to water quality as a result of the project.
The developer, Dan Dover of Main & Main, did not immediately respond to the Headlight’s request for comment.
The Tillamook City Planning Commission approved the proposed site plan for a Grocery Outlet location at a meeting in October 2018. The proposed 18,000 square-foot store will be located between Roby’s on Hwy 101 and the Coastal Plaza.
The site plan was approved by the planning commission with 17 conditions, including the requirement for a removal/fill permit from the Division of State Lands and the Army Corps of Engineers, that no development will be conducted until a storm drainage and erosion control plan is approved, and the conceptual design will be brought into compliance with all city standards.
