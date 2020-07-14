OSU Extension, in partnership with the Tillamook YMCA, started a home essentials drive from June 1-19. The household items will be distributed to food pantries and other sites.
Dusti Linnell, an assistant professor of practice in Family and Community Health at OSU Extension Service, said everyone was jumping in to help when COVID-19 hit. The Extension spoke with Mis Carlson-Swanson, branch services manager at Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services, who said they were receiving food donations, but could use essential items.
Linnell said the Extension Office returned to research from 2018-2019.
“The research showed that in addition to needing food, oftentimes household essentials could be really expensive, and people still need those things, but they aren’t as readily available as food is,” Linnell said. “The household essentials can often take away from the family’s ability to get the food they need.”
Linnell teamed up with Grace Corry, education program assistant, and Kym Hamann, office specialist at the OSU Extension Service, to plan an essentials drive.
The goal was to help 200 local households from having to make the impossible choice between buying food, paying rent, and purchasing toilet paper or cleaning supplies.
The OSU Extension called on Tillamook County Family YMCA CEO/Executive Director Kaylan Sisco’s help for a physical space for the drive. The YMCA finds opportunities and sees if they could be relevant in that situation.
“A lot of people either drive by or come in,” Sisco said. “It’s easy for them to have it in their car, come to the Y, and drop it off.”
The YMCA has staff who can deliver the essential items to various food pantries and other sites during windows of time throughout the day. The YMCA helped with other organizations and efforts during COVID-19 as well.
“The YMCA and Kaylan had their team; they had already been doing work with the Oregon Food Bank to assemble food boxes that were for emergency food distribution during the pandemic,” Corry said. “They had an infrastructure in place and initially, they were not open yet to the public but still had staffing hours, so they were happy to help with essentials.”
The person mainly handling the drive at the YMCA was Youth Development Director Andrea Williams. Williams drove essential items to a church in Pacific City on June 30.
The YMCA’s vehicles were donated from the Tillamook People’s Utility District a few years ago, Sisco said.
The YMCA staff never says no to a task, Sisco said. He said he thinks it is unique that the staff appreciates the community enough to step outside of their job description to help the community.
Sisco said the Board of Realtors launched the drive. They had reached out to the YMCA to see how they could help during the pandemic. Sisco spoke about the essentials drive at the Social Services Directors meeting. The Board of Realtors were invested. Linnell said the social media campaign by Hamann was really helpful in getting the word out.
“When we did the research project that informed this drive, we heard time and time again that people were having to make decisions about getting food, paying the rent, and getting some of the essential items, like laundry detergent and other essential needs,” Linnell said.
People donated essential household items such as toothpaste, tampons and dish detergent. These items will go to various food pantries, Meals on Wheels, Tillamook Bay Community College’s food pantry, Tillamook Junior High food pantry, and Rinehart Clinic’s box distribution program – which distributes food boxes to the Latinx community – and more.
Corry said the OSU Extension will do an assessment to see if there is a desire from the community about the possibility of hosting another essentials drive.
4,263 items were donated to the drive. $475 was also donated. Corry said items donated included a lot of adult briefs, feminine hygiene products, dental care, laundry detergent, Kleenex and more. Williams said it was awesome to see how many items got donated.
There was a wide variety of items donated for people and pets. Linnell said dog food and cat food was one of the first things to get sold out during the outbreak.
The list of items requested was informed by data and from food pantries.
“This was one of the most successful drives we’ve had as far as quantity of donations that were given, so that was pretty cool to see,” Sisco said.
If they host another drive, Corry said they could use more shampoo, conditioner, body wash and diapers.
Linnell said the drive was an amazing partnership with the YMCA. If other organizations want to take something on similar to this drive, they should contact the OSU Extension or Tillamook YMCA. The need is ongoing, pandemic or not.
OSU Extension and Tillamook YMCA thank the community, Marie Mills, PUD, Board of Realtors, and donors.
People can still donate by dropping items off at the Tillamook County Family YMCA.
You can contact the OSU Extension at 503-842-3433. The Tillamook County Family YMCA can be reached at 503-842-9622.
