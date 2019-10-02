Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) will be hosting Save the #90 Fundraiser Dinner from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Old Mills RV Park & Event Center in Garibaldi.
OCSR’s “Save the #90” project is hosting the fundraising dinner for all who are interested in supporting their efforts to restore the timeless machine. The Polson #90 steam locomotive has been Tillamook County’s longtime icon.
Polson Logging #90 is a 90-ton steam locomotive built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1926. It was built for the Polson Logging Company of Hoquiam, Washington, where it remained active on their roster until Rayonier Inc. purchased Polson in 1945.
Upon retirement, Rayonier was unwilling to simply scrap the fully working locomotive, so she was offered for sale at $1250. It was purchased by the Lions Club of Garibaldi in 1963, and in 1964, was moved to Garibaldi. Once in Garibaldi, the #90 was placed on display as a tourist attraction and became a landmark of the town and county.
The Lions Club put the #90 up for sale in May and the OCSR bought it and were happy that they were able to keep it in Tillamook County.
The dinner is free of charge and includes a talk by noted logging railroad historian, Martin Hansen. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Donations by cash or card will be taken towards the end of the evening.
According to Rachel and Sam from the OCSR, they are hoping to raise a “minimum of $75,000 and ideally over $100,000 for restoration.”
“We didn’t have money set aside for the project when we acquired it in May,” Sam said.
Admission is free, however, RSVPs are required at www.savethepolson90.org/2019-fundraiser.
“We are excited to get the community involved,” Rachel said.
Sam added that the #90 was in logging for 45 years but has been in Garibaldi for 55 years – half of its life.
“Our goal is to keep it in Tillamook County,” Sam said.
