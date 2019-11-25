Eastbound traffic on Third Street between Ivy and Main will soon return to a single lane.
During Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) downtown project, this section of Oregon Route 131 and Third Street was reconfigured to give eastbound traffic two lanes.
Post-project, ODOT is reportedly considering returning it to its original traffic flow pattern.
The Tillamook Public Works Committee met on Nov. 12 and made a motion to recommend to the City Council that they support ODOT’s plan.
The committee also recommended discussing lane widths, parking spaces, ‘no right turn on red’ from U.S. Route 101 south to Third Street west and other geometric considerations.
Tillamook Police Chief Terry Wright and Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Justin Aufdermauer have offered support the lane number change but recommend that the last two parking spots on this block be removed. They do not support the concept of ‘no right turn on red.’
The Tillamook City Council accepted the committee’s recommendation and will pass it along to ODOT.
