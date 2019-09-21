When Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) packed up their equipment and left town, they didn’t take everything with them.
Gavin McClaskey found 40 yards of dirt and rubble in the basement of his family’s building.
The debris was found directly below Sunflower Flats’ store and assumed to have gathered there during the construction of the road and sidewalk directly above.
McClaskey presented photos of the mess to the Tillamook City Council at their meeting on Sept. 16. He said he was searching for answers on what is being done to remove the rubble.
Currently, the closest access to the rubble is a small hatch from street level.
Mayor Suzanne Weber told McClaskey that she had contacted and forwarded his photos on to ODOT contacts, and requested that he respond to her if he did not hear something back within a day.
“I commend you for being so composed through this,” Councilor Rebekah Hopkins said to McClaskey.
