Nestucca Valley Athletic Supporters, Inc. (NVASI) will be hosting their third Annual Surf & Turf Dinner & Silent Auction beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Kiawanda Community Center. Appetizers will be at 4:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m.
Join NVASI for tri-tip and locally caught Dungeness crab, along with sides and desserts. There will be beer, wine, music and a silent auction. Tickets are sold at Oregon Coast Bank PC and The Rusty Cow. Tickets are $50 and includes dinner, two drink tickets and two raffle tickets. All proceeds from the event go to help NNASI.
NVASI is a non-profit organization focused on building a new sports complex behind the Nestucca Valley Elementary campus. With the help of volunteers, they organize fundraisers, work parties and help the children of the Nestucca Valley stay involved in athletics.
Josh Armstrong, vice president of NVASI, said three years ago, he was sitting with a friend and they were talking about how to fundraise and thought of a crab feed. Armstrong is allergic to crab, so they compromised on a crab and tri-tip feed.
“The first year, there was three of us that kind of spearheaded it because everyone else was involved in different things or just was not available,” Armstrong said. “With as much stuff that happens now, I don’t know how we did it.”
The three put the event together in only two months. They ended up making $35,000 the first year with $100 overhead.
“We did it with no money,” Armstrong said. “Last year, we increased our budget almost by three times the amount, but we’ve got a lot more help and things run a lot smoother.”
Armstrong said they cannot do much of anything until the school gives them permission to start. They cannot get permission to start until they show the community and tax payers that the school is completely separate from what they are doing.
“While the footprint of the school was being established, the school did not want us to do any work,” Armstrong said. “And that was just so the community didn’t see the sports complex being developed at the same time as the school.”
The complex will be a three-year project. Armstrong hopes to start construction in the summer and have ground work done by the end of summer.
“Anything underground will hopefully be done this summer,” Armstrong said.
The following summer, they hope to get the buildings and fields started, get grass going and dug outs. The next year, the third summer, they would like to complete all fields and structures.
NVASI does concessions for school events, which was previously done by a booster’s club, until they stopped.
“Everyone kind of lost interest in what was going on here,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said it is at the YMCA’s will to have practices and games for Nestucca sports. They work hand in hand with the Y and still join their league. Nestucca now has baseball, football, softball, skeet shooting and more.
A lot of the kids are at or below the poverty line. NVASI either waives or pays for the fee themselves.
“It’s just a good thing all around,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong hopes people will come out and support them and said NVASI needs all of the help they can get. They see a big void in South Tillamook County and hope to improve that with building the complex.
Silent auction items are: a gift certificate to BJ’s Fabric & Quilts, a gift card to Tillamook Farmers’ Co-op, six premium washes at Elite Car Wash, two season admission passes and a season parking pass to the Tillamook County Fair, two signed series from local author Joni Sauer-Folger, wine from Edward Jones, gift cards and a socket wrench set from Rosenberg Builders Supply, one ton of alfalfa or grass hay from Han-Dun Trucking, one ton alfalfa or oat hay from Jenck Farms, rock chip repair from Atlantis Auto Glass, one full set of shoes or two hoof trims from Tanya Miller Horseshoeing, 10 yard ¾ or 1 ½ gravel delivered in Tillamook County from Mayhew Trucking LLC, gift certificate to SouthPawz Groom Shop, toy tractor from Boyd’s Implement Service, fishing quilt from Debbie Fox, a crab pot donated by Englund Marine, a night stay in a Neskowin condo from Grey Fox, and many more.
